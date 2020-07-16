StockMarketWire.com - HICL Infrastructure reaffirmed its dividend target for the year and detailed plans to raise funds through placing of shares at a 5.75% discount to pay down debt and boost finances.
The net proceeds would be used to reduce the company's funding requirement of approximately £75m, and provide additional resources in respect of the company's advanced pipeline.
The company said it remained comfortable that cash generation from the portfolio remained in line with forecast and re-affirmed the target dividend guidance of 8.25p a share for financial year to 31 March 2021.
Revenue on the toll roads was 'ahead of expectations at the current time,' the company said.
The next valuation of the group's portfolio would be on 30 September 2020 and would be published as part of the company's interim results in November.
'Whilst uncertainty stemming from Covid-19 continues to create a degree of volatility in financial markets, the resumption of transaction activity in the sector demonstrates continued investor appetite for core infrastructure assets,' HICL said.
At 8:37am: [LON:HICL] Hicl Infrastructure PLC share price was -7p at 167p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
