StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager Gresham House said it was trading 'at least in line' with market expectations after reporting that assets under management rose 17% in the first half of the year.
As at 30 June 2020, assets under management (AUM) rose to £3.3bn, up £467m on 31 December 2019.
'This performance reflects the relevance of our investment strategies despite challenging market conditions and is underpinned by the growing interest in specialist and sustainable investment,' the company said.
At 8:57am: [LON:GHE] Gresham House Plc share price was +7.5p at 630p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
