FTSE 100
Wpp                                      623.10       +2.08%
Informa                                  442.75       +2.04%
Sse                                     1381.50       +1.32%
M&G                                      176.03       +1.22%
BP                                       313.50       +1.05%
Gvc Holdings                             862.60       -5.56%
Burberry Group                          1417.75       -3.55%
Ocado Group                             2053.50       -3.14%
Smith & Nephew                          1609.00       -3.07%
Anglo American                          1902.50       -2.61%

FTSE 250
Hammerson                                 78.85       +4.97%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             291.25       +4.20%
Cineworld Group                           59.67       +4.10%
Hochschild Mining                        222.90       +4.06%
Energean                                 541.50       +3.74%
Fidelity China Special Situations        294.50       -4.23%
Hicl Infrastructure                      167.30       -3.85%
Hays                                     122.50       -3.24%
Pagegroup                                376.40       -3.19%
Micro Focus International                313.25       -3.14%

AIM
KEFI Minerals                              1.75      +22.81%
Tern                                      10.25      +13.89%
Jarvis Securities                        655.00      +11.49%
Eagle Eye Solutions Group                187.50      +10.62%
AFC Energy                                27.35       +9.62%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.10      -23.08%
Bluerock Diamonds  Ord 1p                 38.50      -21.43%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.70      -20.00%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       16.00      -17.95%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.20      -14.58%

