FTSE 100 Wpp 623.10 +2.08% Informa 442.75 +2.04% Sse 1381.50 +1.32% M&G 176.03 +1.22% BP 313.50 +1.05% Gvc Holdings 862.60 -5.56% Burberry Group 1417.75 -3.55% Ocado Group 2053.50 -3.14% Smith & Nephew 1609.00 -3.07% Anglo American 1902.50 -2.61% FTSE 250 Hammerson 78.85 +4.97% Watches Of Switzerland Group 291.25 +4.20% Cineworld Group 59.67 +4.10% Hochschild Mining 222.90 +4.06% Energean 541.50 +3.74% Fidelity China Special Situations 294.50 -4.23% Hicl Infrastructure 167.30 -3.85% Hays 122.50 -3.24% Pagegroup 376.40 -3.19% Micro Focus International 313.25 -3.14% FTSE 350 Hammerson 78.85 +4.97% Watches Of Switzerland Group 291.25 +4.20% Cineworld Group 59.67 +4.10% Hochschild Mining 222.90 +4.06% Energean 541.50 +3.74% Gvc Holdings 862.60 -5.56% Fidelity China Special Situations 294.50 -4.23% Hicl Infrastructure 167.30 -3.85% Burberry Group 1417.75 -3.55% Hays 122.50 -3.24% AIM KEFI Minerals 1.75 +22.81% Tern 10.25 +13.89% Jarvis Securities 655.00 +11.49% Eagle Eye Solutions Group 187.50 +10.62% AFC Energy 27.35 +9.62% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.10 -23.08% Bluerock Diamonds Ord 1p 38.50 -21.43% Quadrise Fuels International 1.70 -20.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 16.00 -17.95% Trafalgar New Homes 0.20 -14.58% Overall Market KEFI Minerals 1.75 +22.81% Tern 10.25 +13.89% Jarvis Securities 655.00 +11.49% Eagle Eye Solutions Group 187.50 +10.62% AFC Energy 27.35 +9.62% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.10 -23.08% Bluerock Diamonds Ord 1p 38.50 -21.43% Quadrise Fuels International 1.70 -20.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 16.00 -17.95% Trafalgar New Homes 0.20 -14.58%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
