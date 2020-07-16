StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Eagle Eye reported that adjusted core earnings beat revised market expectations as revenue rose by more than a fifth.
For the year ended 30 June 2020 (the "year") adjusted earnings (EBITDA) rose 359% to £3.3m, ahead of revised market expectations, the company said.
Revenue growth was up 21% to £20.4m despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its non-grocery clients and delays to new business decision-making, the comapny said.
'The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact mainly non-grocery clients, which currently represent approximately 10% of group revenues on a monthly basis, although we are now starting to see a recovery in F&B issuances as UK lockdown lifts,' the company said.
'While new business decision making is likely to continue to be delayed during this period of uncertainty, our sales pipeline continues to grow, and we are engaged in positive discussions across multiple geographies,' it added.
At 9:14am: [LON:EYE] Eagle Eye Solutions Group Plc share price was +18p at 187.5p
