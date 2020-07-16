StockMarketWire.com - Video game developer Sumo has raised gross proceeds of £13.7m through the successful placing of 7,588,500 new ordinary shares at 180p per share.
It announced on 15 July 2020 a proposed accelerated bookbuild to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately £13.7m.
The group said that it intends to use the net proceeds of the placing to 'take advantage of potential M&A opportunities that may arise' and that it will update shareholders on these as they progress.
At 9:20am: [LON:SUMO] Sumo Group PLC share price was -15.5p at 184.5p
