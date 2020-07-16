StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Brooks Macdonald maintained its annual guidance after reporting funds under management increased by 12% to £1.5bn in the fourth quarter of the year.
'This was mostly due to strong investment performance ... supported by higher gross inflows than prior quarters resulting in reduced net outflows of £0.1bn,' the company said.
Brooks Macdonald maintained the guidance given in its Q3 trading update, that it anticipated delivering a 'good full year result, ahead of last year's in terms of both underlying profit and underlying profit margin.'
At 9:21am: [LON:BRK] Brooks Macdonald Group PLC share price was 0p at 1595p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
