StockMarketWire.com - Surface coating technology developer Hardide said that slowing demand would likely continue into the beginning of the next fiscal year as the impact of the pandemic was starting to take hold.
The company 'has started to see the risk, as indicated, of a slowing in the previously-robust customer demand, and order book delays come through,' Hardide said.
The company's order book has been particularly impacted by the delay to a large order from a major oil well operator who, due to international travel restrictions, had rescheduled the development of a major project to 2021 and therefore their planned order from Hardide, the company said.
For the year ending 30 September 2020, revenue was expected to be no less than £4.7m. While the adjusted EBITDA loss was expected to be in the region of £0.5m.
'Because of the board's strategy to maintain a substantial cash buffer to cover an unexpected downturn in market conditions, the Company has sufficient cash reserves for the medium to long term based on the current sales projections,' it added.
At 9:34am: [LON:HDD] Hardide PLC share price was -1.5p at 29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: