StockMarketWire.com - Investment management company Jarvis Securities said was trading was ahead of current market expectations after reporting a rise in profit on higher margins and revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose 50.3% to £1.20m on-year, and revenue increased 30.8% to £1.61m.
The performance was driven by a 'significant increase in trade volumes,' the company said.
At 9:44am: [LON:JIM] Jarvis Securities PLC share price was +57.5p at 645p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
