StockMarketWire.com - Fintech investment company Augmentum Fintech reported a rise in net assets as investment returns rose 18% on-year.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 5.9% to 116.1p after generating 18% of returns on invested capital.
The company invested £17.8m in three new companies Habito, Grover and Receipt Bank, down from 32.1m invested in nine companies in 2019.
Looking ahead, the company said that it was likely there would be further market volatility but 'the overall portfolio will continue to be resilient to the short and medium term impact of the current crisis.'
'We anticipate that over the coming 12 months there will be a number of compelling investment opportunities,' it added.
At 9:49am: [LON:AUGM] Augmentum Fintech Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +1p at 105p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
