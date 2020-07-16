StockMarketWire.com - Diamond mining company BlueRock Diamonds said it had conditionally raised gross proceeds of £1.25m to fund a ramp-up in production to a run rate of 1m tonnes, or 45K carats per annum, by the end of 2020.
The company raised funds through a subscription of 3,528,574 shares at a price of 35 pence a share. In addition to the placing, three of the company's directors indicated their intention to subscribe for a further £5,000 each on the same terms as the placing.
The net proceeds of the placing would 'primarily be used to fast-track its growth plans and strengthen the balance sheet,' the company said.
Since recommencing operations, production had averaged more than 1,800 tonnes a day, compared with about 1,300 tonnes a day seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.
'The mining to date has illustrated the potential for the overall resource to be increased both in area and depth and we anticipate announcing an updated resource statement in Q3 2020,' the company said.
At 9:57am: [LON:BRD] Bluerock Diamonds Plc Ord 1p share price was -10.5p at 38.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
