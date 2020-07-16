FTSE 100 Informa 442.00 +1.87% Wpp 620.80 +1.70% Sse 1382.00 +1.36% Flutter Entertainment 11645.00 +1.17% Halma 2278.50 +1.09% Gvc Holdings 871.20 -4.62% Smith & Nephew 1605.00 -3.31% Melrose Industries 118.65 -3.14% Ocado Group 2061.00 -2.78% Burberry Group 1429.75 -2.74% FTSE 250 Hammerson 78.67 +4.73% Oxford Biomedica 812.00 +4.24% Cineworld Group 59.70 +4.15% Hochschild Mining 222.00 +3.64% Dunelm Group 1215.50 +3.45% Fidelity China Special Situations 294.25 -4.31% Micro Focus International 311.00 -3.83% Pagegroup 374.10 -3.78% Hays 122.20 -3.48% Hicl Infrastructure 168.30 -3.28% FTSE 350 Hammerson 78.67 +4.73% Oxford Biomedica 812.00 +4.24% Cineworld Group 59.70 +4.15% Hochschild Mining 222.00 +3.64% Dunelm Group 1215.50 +3.45% Gvc Holdings 871.20 -4.62% Fidelity China Special Situations 294.25 -4.31% Micro Focus International 311.00 -3.83% Pagegroup 374.10 -3.78% Hays 122.20 -3.48% AIM KEFI Minerals 1.68 +17.89% Morses Club 59.40 +13.79% AFC Energy 27.75 +11.22% Agriterra 5.00 +11.11% Physiomics 6.75 +10.66% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.10 -25.00% Bluerock Diamonds Ord 1p 38.50 -21.43% Quadrise Fuels International 1.70 -20.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 16.25 -16.67% Emmerson 4.55 -12.50% Overall Market KEFI Minerals 1.68 +17.89% Morses Club 59.40 +13.79% AFC Energy 27.75 +11.22% Agriterra 5.00 +11.11% Physiomics 6.75 +10.66% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.10 -25.00% Bluerock Diamonds Ord 1p 38.50 -21.43% Quadrise Fuels International 1.70 -20.00% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 16.25 -16.67% Emmerson 4.55 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
