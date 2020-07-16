StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Informa                                  442.00       +1.87%
Wpp                                      620.80       +1.70%
Sse                                     1382.00       +1.36%
Flutter Entertainment                  11645.00       +1.17%
Halma                                   2278.50       +1.09%
Gvc Holdings                             871.20       -4.62%
Smith & Nephew                          1605.00       -3.31%
Melrose Industries                       118.65       -3.14%
Ocado Group                             2061.00       -2.78%
Burberry Group                          1429.75       -2.74%

FTSE 250
Hammerson                                 78.67       +4.73%
Oxford Biomedica                         812.00       +4.24%
Cineworld Group                           59.70       +4.15%
Hochschild Mining                        222.00       +3.64%
Dunelm Group                            1215.50       +3.45%
Fidelity China Special Situations        294.25       -4.31%
Micro Focus International                311.00       -3.83%
Pagegroup                                374.10       -3.78%
Hays                                     122.20       -3.48%
Hicl Infrastructure                      168.30       -3.28%

FTSE 350
AIM
KEFI Minerals                              1.68      +17.89%
Morses Club                               59.40      +13.79%
AFC Energy                                27.75      +11.22%
Agriterra                                  5.00      +11.11%
Physiomics                                 6.75      +10.66%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.10      -25.00%
Bluerock Diamonds  Ord 1p                 38.50      -21.43%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.70      -20.00%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       16.25      -16.67%
Emmerson                                   4.55      -12.50%

Overall Market
