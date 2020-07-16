StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Informa                                  441.65       +1.79%
Wpp                                      621.20       +1.77%
Halma                                   2289.50       +1.57%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4025.50       +1.55%
Sse                                     1383.25       +1.45%
Gvc Holdings                             863.40       -5.47%
Smith & Nephew                          1607.25       -3.18%
Burberry Group                          1424.25       -3.11%
Melrose Industries                       118.73       -3.08%
British American Tobacco                2801.75       -2.40%

FTSE 250
Hammerson                                 79.06       +5.24%
Hochschild Mining                        224.10       +4.62%
Oxford Biomedica                         802.50       +3.02%
Dunelm Group                            1209.00       +2.89%
Calisen                                  185.08       +2.82%
Fidelity China Special Situations        294.50       -4.23%
Pagegroup                                374.80       -3.60%
Hicl Infrastructure                      167.90       -3.51%
Vivo Energy                               75.75       -3.13%
Tui AG                                   368.85       -3.06%

FTSE 350
Hammerson                                 79.06       +5.24%
Hochschild Mining                        224.10       +4.62%
Oxford Biomedica                         802.50       +3.02%
Dunelm Group                            1209.00       +2.89%
Calisen                                  185.08       +2.82%
Gvc Holdings                             863.40       -5.47%
Fidelity China Special Situations        294.50       -4.23%
Pagegroup                                374.80       -3.60%
Hicl Infrastructure                      167.90       -3.51%
Smith & Nephew                          1607.25       -3.18%

AIM
Physiomics                                 7.25      +18.85%
Morses Club                               61.20      +17.24%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    7.25      +16.94%
Argos Resources                            2.75      +16.53%
AFC Energy                                28.78      +15.35%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.10      -24.23%
Bluerock Diamonds  Ord 1p                 38.50      -21.43%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.72      -19.06%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       16.25      -16.67%
Emmerson                                   4.50      -13.46%

Overall Market
Physiomics                                 7.25      +18.85%
Morses Club                               61.20      +17.24%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    7.25      +16.94%
Argos Resources                            2.75      +16.53%
AFC Energy                                28.78      +15.35%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.10      -24.23%
Bluerock Diamonds  Ord 1p                 38.50      -21.43%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.72      -19.06%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       16.25      -16.67%
Emmerson                                   4.50      -13.46%