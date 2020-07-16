FTSE 100 Informa 441.65 +1.79% Wpp 621.20 +1.77% Halma 2289.50 +1.57% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4025.50 +1.55% Sse 1383.25 +1.45% Gvc Holdings 863.40 -5.47% Smith & Nephew 1607.25 -3.18% Burberry Group 1424.25 -3.11% Melrose Industries 118.73 -3.08% British American Tobacco 2801.75 -2.40% FTSE 250 Hammerson 79.06 +5.24% Hochschild Mining 224.10 +4.62% Oxford Biomedica 802.50 +3.02% Dunelm Group 1209.00 +2.89% Calisen 185.08 +2.82% Fidelity China Special Situations 294.50 -4.23% Pagegroup 374.80 -3.60% Hicl Infrastructure 167.90 -3.51% Vivo Energy 75.75 -3.13% Tui AG 368.85 -3.06% FTSE 350 Hammerson 79.06 +5.24% Hochschild Mining 224.10 +4.62% Oxford Biomedica 802.50 +3.02% Dunelm Group 1209.00 +2.89% Calisen 185.08 +2.82% Gvc Holdings 863.40 -5.47% Fidelity China Special Situations 294.50 -4.23% Pagegroup 374.80 -3.60% Hicl Infrastructure 167.90 -3.51% Smith & Nephew 1607.25 -3.18% AIM Physiomics 7.25 +18.85% Morses Club 61.20 +17.24% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 7.25 +16.94% Argos Resources 2.75 +16.53% AFC Energy 28.78 +15.35% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.10 -24.23% Bluerock Diamonds Ord 1p 38.50 -21.43% Quadrise Fuels International 1.72 -19.06% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 16.25 -16.67% Emmerson 4.50 -13.46% Overall Market Physiomics 7.25 +18.85% Morses Club 61.20 +17.24% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 7.25 +16.94% Argos Resources 2.75 +16.53% AFC Energy 28.78 +15.35% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.10 -24.23% Bluerock Diamonds Ord 1p 38.50 -21.43% Quadrise Fuels International 1.72 -19.06% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 16.25 -16.67% Emmerson 4.50 -13.46%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -