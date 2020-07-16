StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Halma                                   2306.00       +2.31%
Sse                                     1386.50       +1.69%
Avast                                    576.00       +1.68%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4019.50       +1.40%
Wpp                                      618.70       +1.36%
Gvc Holdings                             865.30       -5.27%
Melrose Industries                       117.70       -3.92%
Burberry Group                          1420.75       -3.35%
Smith & Nephew                          1620.75       -2.36%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     266.10       -2.24%

FTSE 250
Hochschild Mining                        228.30       +6.58%
Dunelm Group                            1245.50       +6.00%
Gamesys Group                            917.50       +4.86%
Oxford Biomedica                         815.00       +4.62%
888 Holdings                             197.20       +3.79%
Micro Focus International                308.95       -4.47%
Tui AG                                   363.75       -4.40%
Fidelity China Special Situations        294.25       -4.31%
Coats Group                               52.15       -4.14%
Greencore Group                          117.20       -3.93%

FTSE 350
AIM
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    8.00      +29.03%
URU Metals                               105.00      +16.67%
Argos Resources                            2.75      +16.53%
Morses Club                               59.50      +13.98%
Physiomics                                 6.95      +13.93%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.10      -24.23%
Bluerock Diamonds  Ord 1p                 37.50      -23.47%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       15.75      -19.23%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.83      -13.88%
Emmerson                                   4.50      -13.46%

Overall Market
