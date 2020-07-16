StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Halma                                   2313.00       +2.62%
Sse                                     1387.00       +1.72%
Fresnillo                               1058.00       +1.54%
Informa                                  440.60       +1.54%
Avast                                    574.50       +1.41%
Gvc Holdings                             868.10       -4.96%
Melrose Industries                       118.30       -3.43%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     263.10       -3.34%
Burberry Group                          1427.75       -2.87%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2067.00       -2.36%

FTSE 250
Hochschild Mining                        231.30       +7.98%
Dunelm Group                            1243.00       +5.79%
Oxford Biomedica                         821.00       +5.39%
Gamesys Group                            922.00       +5.37%
888 Holdings                             199.10       +4.79%
Greencore Group                          114.00       -6.56%
Coats Group                               51.90       -4.60%
Micro Focus International                309.00       -4.45%
Tui AG                                   364.45       -4.22%
Fidelity China Special Situations        294.75       -4.15%

FTSE 350
Hochschild Mining                        231.30       +7.98%
Dunelm Group                            1243.00       +5.79%
Oxford Biomedica                         821.00       +5.39%
Gamesys Group                            922.00       +5.37%
888 Holdings                             199.10       +4.79%
Greencore Group                          114.00       -6.56%
Gvc Holdings                             868.10       -4.96%
Coats Group                               51.90       -4.60%
Micro Focus International                309.00       -4.45%
Tui AG                                   364.45       -4.22%

AIM
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    8.00      +29.03%
URU Metals                               105.00      +16.67%
Argos Resources                            2.75      +16.53%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        1.13      +15.90%
Morses Club                               59.50      +13.98%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.10      -24.23%
Bluerock Diamonds  Ord 1p                 37.50      -23.47%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       16.25      -16.67%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.00      -15.25%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.83      -13.88%

Overall Market
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    8.00      +29.03%
Amigo Holdings                             9.37      +24.93%
URU Metals                               105.00      +16.67%
Argos Resources                            2.75      +16.53%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        1.13      +15.90%
Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv         0.30      -25.00%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.10      -24.23%
Bluerock Diamonds  Ord 1p                 37.50      -23.47%
Oxford Technology 4 VCT                   18.00      -21.74%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       16.25      -16.67%