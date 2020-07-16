FTSE 100 Halma 2313.00 +2.62% Sse 1387.00 +1.72% Fresnillo 1058.00 +1.54% Informa 440.60 +1.54% Avast 574.50 +1.41% Gvc Holdings 868.10 -4.96% Melrose Industries 118.30 -3.43% Rolls-Royce Holdings 263.10 -3.34% Burberry Group 1427.75 -2.87% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2067.00 -2.36% FTSE 250 Hochschild Mining 231.30 +7.98% Dunelm Group 1243.00 +5.79% Oxford Biomedica 821.00 +5.39% Gamesys Group 922.00 +5.37% 888 Holdings 199.10 +4.79% Greencore Group 114.00 -6.56% Coats Group 51.90 -4.60% Micro Focus International 309.00 -4.45% Tui AG 364.45 -4.22% Fidelity China Special Situations 294.75 -4.15% FTSE 350 Hochschild Mining 231.30 +7.98% Dunelm Group 1243.00 +5.79% Oxford Biomedica 821.00 +5.39% Gamesys Group 922.00 +5.37% 888 Holdings 199.10 +4.79% Greencore Group 114.00 -6.56% Gvc Holdings 868.10 -4.96% Coats Group 51.90 -4.60% Micro Focus International 309.00 -4.45% Tui AG 364.45 -4.22% AIM Maestrano Group Ord 1p 8.00 +29.03% URU Metals 105.00 +16.67% Argos Resources 2.75 +16.53% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 1.13 +15.90% Morses Club 59.50 +13.98% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.10 -24.23% Bluerock Diamonds Ord 1p 37.50 -23.47% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 16.25 -16.67% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.00 -15.25% Quadrise Fuels International 1.83 -13.88% Overall Market Maestrano Group Ord 1p 8.00 +29.03% Amigo Holdings 9.37 +24.93% URU Metals 105.00 +16.67% Argos Resources 2.75 +16.53% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 1.13 +15.90% Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv 0.30 -25.00% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.10 -24.23% Bluerock Diamonds Ord 1p 37.50 -23.47% Oxford Technology 4 VCT 18.00 -21.74% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 16.25 -16.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
