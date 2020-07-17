StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto stuck to its annual iron-ore output guidance after it produced more of the key steel-making ingredient in the second quarter.
Iron ore production in the three months through June rose 4% on-year to 83.2m tonnes, while shipments rose 1% to 86.7m tonnes.
Rio Tinto said it still expected to ship 324m-to-334m tonnes of iron ore in 2020.
It also stuck to its annual production guidance for all other commodities, including copper, for which output fell 3% in the second quarter.
Second-quarter bauxite production rose 9%, aluminium production fell 2% and titanium dioxide slag production dropped 13%, partly owing to Covid-19 restrictions in Quebec and South Africa.
'We delivered a strong performance, particularly in iron ore and bauxite, demonstrating the underlying resilience of our business and ability to adapt in difficult conditions,' chief executive J-S Jacques said.
'Our iron ore assets are performing well in a strong pricing environment and we are on track to meet our 2020 iron ore guidance.'
'Despite various Covid-19 related challenges, all our assets have continued to operate, with our first priority to protect the health and safety of all our employees and communities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
