StockMarketWire.com - Training solutions group Pennant International said it had won a new contract in the Middle East with an initial order value of £1.5m.
The company said the award followed its announcement on 19 February that it had received a statement of intent for the purchase of training aids worth up to £5m from a long-standing customer in the Middle East.
The majority of revenue on the order was expected to be recognised in 2021 as training aids were completed and delivered.
Pennant said the new award took its contracted order book scheduled for 2021 to just under £13.5m.
It said it expected the same customer to make further purchases in line with the statement of intent, with an additional order to be placed later this year, or in early 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
