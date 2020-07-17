StockMarketWire.com - Support services group DCC said its first-quarter performance was ahead of its expectations, although behind the prior year owing to lockdown restrictions in place during April and May.
The company said trading performance had continued to improve in the seasonally less-significant first quarter.
Operating profit in DCC LPG was behind the prior year, as weakness in commercial and industrial volumes, particularly in Britain and Ireland, weighed on performance.
DCC said its retail and oil unit performed well in the quarter, driven by good performances from both its British and Danish businesses amid strong demand from both agricultural customers and the domestic sector.
Operating profit at the technology division was behind the prior year, though trading did improve steadily through the quarter, the company said.
Healthcare, meanwhile, performed strongly during the quarter, with operating profit 'well ahead' of the prior year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: