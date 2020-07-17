StockMarketWire.com - Support services group DCC said performance in the first quarter was ahead of its expectations, although behind the prior year owing to the lockdown restrictions in place during April and May.
The company said trading performance had continued to improve in the seasonally less significant first quarter.
Operating profit in DCC LPG was behind the prior year, as weakness in commercial and industrial volumes, particularly in Britain and Ireland, weighed on performance.
DCC retail & oil performed well in the quarter, driven by good performances from both the British and Danish businesses amid strong demand from both agricultural customers and the domestic sector.
Operating profit in DCC Technology was behind the prior year, though trading did improve steadily through the quarter, the company said,
DCC Healthcare performed strongly during the quarter, with operating profit 'well ahead' of the prior year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
