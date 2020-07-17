StockMarketWire.com - Photo booth and laundry services provider Photo-Me International said it had appointed Jean-Marc Janailhac as an executive director.
Janailhac had been a non-executive director of the company sine July 2019.
In his new role, he would chair a newly-formed strategic committee responsible for reviewing and implementing operational decisions across the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
