StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement business Homeserve said it continued to expect to deliver a 'solid' performance for the fiscal year 2021.
In its membership businesses, the company said policy renewal and mid-term cancellation rates had continued in line with historic trends in this traditionally quieter period - 1 April to 16 July 2020 -with no impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customer acquisition marketing had now resumed, with initial small-scale campaigns producing better results than expected, notably in the UK and North America, it added.
In its home experts business, meanwhile, Homeserve said consumer demand for home improvements had recovered strongly across all businesses.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
