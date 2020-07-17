StockMarketWire.com - Home repairs and improvement business Homeserve said it continued to expect to deliver a 'solid' performance for the fiscal year 2021.
In a trading update for the period running from 1 April to 16 July, the company said policy renewal and cancellation rates in its membership business had continued in line with historic trends.
The period was a traditionally quieter one for the company, which added it had seen no impact from the Covid-19 pandemic on that particular business.
Customer acquisition marketing had now resumed, with initial small-scale campaigns producing better results than expected, notably in the UK and North America, it added.
In its home experts business, meanwhile, Homeserve said consumer demand for home improvements had recovered strongly across all businesses.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
