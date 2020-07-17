StockMarketWire.com - Digital performance publisher XLMedia said it had completed a buy-out of the remaining interests of the founders in website 101GreatGoals.com, for an immaterial sum.
'The company believes this simplified control structure will help accelerate the development of the Website in current and future geographies, including North America, where the opportunity is significant and growing,' it said.
