StockMarketWire.com - Freight management services provider Xpediator said it was seeing trading volumes return to more normal levels, putting on track to only marginally miss its original expectations for the first half.
The company said its trading had been influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Still, it had continued to maintain the transportation of essential goods across the UK and Europe during initial lock-down periods.
Xpediator had already announced that trading in the first quarter through March was up slightly on a like-for-like basis.
Although trading was subsequently hurt by lockdowns, the company had seen a steady recovery since April.
'As a result, the business traded only marginally behind management's original expectations for the six-month period to 30 June 2020,' Xpediator said.
The company also said that significant cost reductions had been made at the outset of the pandemic, mitigating the impact of the crisis on its cash position and margins.
'Some of the cost reductions implemented have been temporary, such as voluntary pay reductions and furloughed staff, however a large proportion are permanent and should ensure the business remains well positioned to deliver on its longer-term growth ambitions,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
