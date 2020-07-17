StockMarketWire.com - Online educational services group Wey Education said it expected to swing to a full-year profit higher than current market expectations amid a jump in sales.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through August was anticipated to exceed market expectations of £0.5m, and swing from a £0.6m on-year loss.
Revenue was expected to climb more than 30% to above £8m.
Wey Education said it had made a number of significant investments in the current year, including increased spend on marketing initiatives.
The costs of the appointments of two directors -- of marketing and of education -- had been 'absorbed in this financial year, with a view to benefitting future years', it added.
Chairman Barrie Whipp said the profit beat would have been higher, had the company not invested for future growth.
'The task at hand is to continue with our investment programme in order to ensure that we take advantage of Wey's prominent position in the online education sector, which is more relevant now than at any time in the company's history,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
