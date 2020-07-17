StockMarketWire.com - Digital monitoring system supplier Remote Monitored Systems said it had entered into an exclusivity arrangement in respect of a potential acquisition in the medtech and biosecurity sectors.
The company said it had agreed 'outline non-binding heads of terms' with the party.
Any deal would be funded via the issue of new Remote Monitored Systems shares.
It remained subject to the completion of due diligence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: