StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Reabold Resources hit back at criticism of its prospects by Deltic Energy, for which Reabold Resources has launched a hostile takeover bid.
Reabold said it was disappointed in Deltic's initial views of its West Newton project in the UK.
Reabold claimed that Deltic's understanding of the asset appeared to stem from datasets dating back to 2017, which was prior to the drilling of the West Newton A-2 well.
In rejecting the officer, Deltic had also claimed that Reabold's bid did not place enough value on two exploration wells being drilled with Deltic partner Shell.
Reabold said that while it was optimistic regarding the ultimate prospects of those wells, it believed it unlikely there would be any significant activity until Shell started drilling Pensacola, estimated in the second half of 2021.
Reabold said it intended to engage directly with certain Deltic shareholders, including those with which it has already had initial conversations.
'Reabold hopes that, should Deltic shareholders be supportive of the possible offer, they are not denied the opportunity to decide on its merits,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
