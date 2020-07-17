StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said it had spent A$0.5m (£0.3m) acquiring a 0.6% stake in Sydney-listed Artemis Resources.
The shares were acquired at A$0.07 each, with the investment forming part of a A$5.6m fundraising by Artemis.
Artemis had acurrent focus on the Paterson and Carlow Castle gold projects in Western Australia state.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: