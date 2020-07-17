StockMarketWire.com - Herald Investment Trust reported a rise in net asset value per share, driven by improved investment performance in North America.
Net asset value per share for the six months through June rose 7.6%.
The company's UK portfolio, which accounted for 47.8% of its net assets, had returned negative 2.0% versus a total return of negative 19.8% for the Numis Smaller Companies Index plus AIM.
The North American portfolio, which represented 25.8% of net assets, saw returns of 25.4%, which compared 'very favourably' with the total return of the Russell 2000 (small cap) Technology Index of 6.3% in sterling, the company said.
The Asian portfolio return of 26.2% in sterling was 'pleasingly' strong, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
