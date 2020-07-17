StockMarketWire.com - Asset management company Catena said Insight Capital Partners, a data science and machine learning solutions company, had swung to profit amid ongoing momentum.
Insight, in which Catena held a 9.15% stake, generated £2.8m in revenue and £0.47m in pre-tax profit for the year ended 31 March 2020, compared with revenue of £0.7m and a pre-tax loss of £1.1m on-year.
Insight had continued its profitable growth in the second quarter of 2020, the company said.
'Insight has this week successfully launched a beta version of its proprietary "Portfolio Insights" tool, providing asset managers with valuable capabilities to develop and test fundamental investment strategies and validate performance attribution using a scalable cloud infrastructure with access to 20 years of US and European market data,' Catena said.
Catena also had an option to increase its shareholding in Insight up to 30.2% on the same terms as the initial investment.
The company now expected to report its FY19 results by the end of August.
At 8:07am: [LON:CTNA] share price was +0.5p at 45.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
