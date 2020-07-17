StockMarketWire.com - Background check and medical screening company ClearStar reported lower revenue for the first half, but downside in performance was kept in check by improving performance since May.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, revenue fell to $8.9m from $11.6m on-year.
Revenue for June 2020 was 74% higher than for April 2020 and returned to the same level of revenue seen in February 2020, driven by financial institutions preparing for a return to normal employment levels, business staffing companies as well as an increase in demand for medical information services, the company said.
ClearStar was able to return to generating positive earnings (EBITDA) for May and June, and reduce its net debt to $1.4m.
The 'significant' uptick in revenue run rate from the end of May, had continued throughout June and into July 2020.
'To meet this sustained return in demand, a number of the Company's employees are now working from its office in Georgia and its employees in Florida will be imminently returning to the office, with appropriate health and safety measures in place throughout,' the company said.
At 8:16am: [LON:CLSU] Clearstar Inc. share price was +5p at 37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
