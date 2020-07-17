StockMarketWire.com - Property developer Aseana Properties said it had entered into two sale and purchase agreements to sell its remaining two plots of land in Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia to its a party related to Ireka Development Management for about approximately US$4m.
The sale, expected to be completed in three months, on the properties represented a 10% discount to their unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
