StockMarketWire.com - Energy consultancy company Inspired Energy said it had completed the acquisition of Ignite Energy, after acquiring the remaining 60% stake in the latter for £11m.
Completion of the acquisition was conditional, amongst other matters, on the receipt of the subscription monies relating to the firm placing shares.
'The immediate focus is on fully integrating Ignite into the group, whilst continuing to appraise the other M&A opportunities available to management,' the company said.
'Completion of the acquisition combined with our assurance service for customers really sets Inspired Energy apart as a leader in utility cost optimisation and legislative compliance to corporate energy consumers,' it added.
At 8:24am: [LON:INSE] Inspired Energy PLC share price was 0p at 16p
