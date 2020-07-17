StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Attis Oil & Gas said it had agreed to sell its Austin Field, for $200K to Esparza Energy.
Under the terms of the sale, which remained subject to shareholder approval, the payment of $200K would be paid in monthly instalments equal to 50% of the gross revenue generated from oil and gas sales over a period no longer than 36 months.
The sale arrived after the company reviewed the recent performance of the Austin Field Assets taking into account the level of ongoing maintenance cost required to keep the assets in production, coupled with recent volatility in global oil and gas prices.ers.
Under market rules, the proposed disposal would constitute a fundamental change of business of the company.
The company would, therefore, have to request its shares be suspended from trading on AIM six months from completion of the deal/
