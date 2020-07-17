StockMarketWire.com - Metrology and healthcare technology group Renishaw warned that it expected to post a large drop in annual profit after its sales slipped and it incurred restructuring costs.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June was expected to fall to £4m, which compared to £109.9m posted a year earlier and was below a £31m-to-£41m guidance range published in May.
Renishaw said it would post restructuring costs of about £24m following the reorganisation of certain operations, particularly related to its additive manufacturing business.
Revenue was seen slipping to around £510m, down from £574.0m, while adjusted pre-tax profit would be around £50m, down from £103.9m.
'In light of the pandemic, the board has focused on cash preservation and the group balance sheet remains strong,' the company said.
