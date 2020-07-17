StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it planned to raise at least $74.3m through a fundraising for investors in the US, Europe and elsewhere.
The total amount raised could amount to $85.4m if the underwriters exercised an option to purchase additional American depository shares in full.
RenalytixAI said it planned to use around $25m-to-$30m of the net proceeds for the continued development and planned commercialization of its KidneyIntelX platform.
The remainder of the funds would be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
The offering included an offering in the US of American depository shares, each representing two ordinary shares, at $13.50 each.
It also included a concurrent private placement in Europe and other countries outside of the US at £5.37 per share.
At 8:58am: [LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was -35p at 590p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
