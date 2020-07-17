StockMarketWire.com - Food technology platform BigDish reiterated that it expected to have a clearer outlook on restaurant retention and new restaurant acquisition on its platform later this year in September.
The company as previously announced was migrating to a Software-as-a-Service model.
'For every order that a restaurant receives via the SaaS model it will result in the restaurant saving up to 35% when compared to the same order being received via an aggregator delivery platform,' the company said.
On funding, the company said that based on the current information available, it had sufficient funding runway until the end of December this year.
'The company is having active discussions with experienced technology investors with regards to further funding,' it added.
At 9:05am: [LON:DISH] Bigdish Plc Ord Npv share price was -0.15p at 1.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
