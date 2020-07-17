StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Georgia Capital looked set to wrap up the acquisition of Georgia Healthcare after the latter's shareholders accepted the all-share offer from the company.
After declaring the offer unconditional on 8 July 2020, GCAP said the offer was closed for further acceptances at 1:00 pm (London Time) on 16 July 2020.
As at 1.00 p.m. on 16 July 2020, valid acceptances had been received from GHG Shareholders in respect of a total of 35,270,364 Georgia Healthcare (GHG) shares, representing approximately 26.78% of the issued share capital of GHG.
The acceptances received, when aggregated with Georgia Capital's existing interest in GHG, would result in GCAP holding 128,281,778 GHG shares (representing 97.41% of the issued share capital of GHG).
At 9:21am: [LON:CGEO] Georgia Capital Plc Ord Gbp12.70 share price was -6.5p at 413.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
