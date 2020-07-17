StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said it had acquired a 2.5% stake in Kavango Resources, having converted a convertible loan into shares in the company.
Power Metal had converted an entire £38k loan note into Kavango shares at a conversion price of 0.8p.
The company would also be issued with warrants to subscribe for a further 4.75m Kavango shares at an exercise price of 1p and with a three-year life to expiry to 21 April 2023.
Power Metal said it and its technical team continued to work with Kavango in relation to the conditional acquisition of 51% of the Ditau Camp project in Botswana and further updates would follow as appropriate.
At 9:22am:
[LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 1.35p
[LON:POW] share price was -0.05p at 0.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: