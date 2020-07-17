StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property commercialisation company Allied Minds said its portfolio company, Spin Memory, secured $8.25m in additional funding on the same terms as the last closing in April last year.
Allied Minds committed $4.0m to the round.
'The funding will support Spin's continued research for MRAM as it continues to explore new discoveries and advances to bring SRAM-like MRAM to the market,' the company said.
At 9:33am: [LON:ALM] Allied Minds PLC share price was -0.2p at 34.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
