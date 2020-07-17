StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said that Power Metals had exercised its right to convert its entire £38K convertible loan in the company into shares.
Kavango had issued a £38K note to Power Metals as part of the £468,487 financing and in conjunction with Power Metals' conditional acquisition of a 51% stake in the company's Ditau exploration project in Botswana.
Kavango had also agreed that on conversion of the notes, it would issue 4.75m warrants in the company to Power Metals, with an exercise price of 1p per share and a 3-year exercise period from 21 April 2020.
'Kavango continues to work with Power Metals and its technical team in relation to the conditional acquisition of a 51% ownership interest in the Ditau project,' the company said.
