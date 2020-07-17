StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company GoldStone Resources detailed plans to carry out additional drilling at the Homase south pit, part of Akrokeri-Homase gold mine, and updated its estimates for the project.
The proposed programme would seek to further define and extend the mineable resource down-dip at the Homase south pit to a vertical depth of approximately 60 metres, the company said.
'The programme will build on previous drilling completed by Goldstone in 2011-2012, which defined the company's existing JORC resource, and which indicated increased grades in this area of 1.4g/t to 2.5g/t below the weathered zone of 30 metres,' the company said.
The company also updated the financial model utilised for the definitive economic plan (DEP) to bring it in line with the current gold price of approximately US$1,800 per ounce versus US$1,300 per ounce used in the initial DEP and to capture a reduced initial capital expenditure of US$3.0m,down US$6.9m previously.
The combined effect of an increase in the gold price and the reduction in initial capital outlay was estimated by the board to increase the originally estimated project net present value from US$19.5m to US$34.5m and the internal rate of return from 143% to 382%, the company said.
At 9:51am: [LON:GRL] GoldStone Resources Ltd share price was +0.18p at 7.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
