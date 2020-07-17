StockMarketWire.com - Mining exploration company Altona said it had launched a pre-funding campaign on Minexia's private investment platform, NR Private Market, for its proposed investment into an African rare earth element project under evaluation.
NR Private Market offered private investors access to pre-vetted mining deals, allowing them to participate in capital raising events, from which they would normally be excluded, due to regulatory status.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
