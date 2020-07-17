StockMarketWire.com - US privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits rose 2.1% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.24m, according to the Census Bureau.

The market had been expecting a larger rise to 1.30m.

Housing starts jumped 17% to 1.19m, broadly in line with expectations of a rise to 1.17m.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com