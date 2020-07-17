StockMarketWire.com - Asiamet Resources said negotiations with major shareholder Aeturnum Energy about a contract in Indonesia were making good progress and that it was in a sound financial position.
The company, which was involved in the BKM project in Indonesia, said its announcement was prompted by press coverage involving Aeturnum Energy, a Singapore-based commodities trader.
'Our in-country team remains fully engaged in various permitting and value enhancement activities that continue to advance the BKM copper project towards development,' Asiamet Resources said.
'Asiamet looks forward to continuing to keep stakeholders up to date on all aspects of its business activities as it advances the BKM copper project towards development into a rising copper market.'
At 1:58pm: [LON:ARS] Asiamet Resources Limited share price was -0.35p at 2.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
