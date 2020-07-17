StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Prudential said it had completed the sale of a stake in its US business to Athene for $500m.
Athene subsidiary Athene Life had bought an 11.1% economic interest in the business, which includes the Jackson brand, for which the voting interest was 9.9%.
Prudential chief executive Mike Wells said the sale had increased the company's capital cover ratio and was a significant step in meeting its strategic objectives.
At 2:44pm: [LON:PRU] Prudential PLC share price was -16.5p at 1242.5p
