StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said portfolio company Freeline Therapeutics had filed a registration statement regarding a proposed initial public offering in the US.
Freeline was a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on gene therapy targeting the liver.
The registration statement had been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an offering of American depositary shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
