StockMarketWire.com - respiratory drug Synairgen announced positive results from its clinical trial of treatment for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.
The trial of the wholly-owned inhaled treatment, call of SNG001, showed it had 'greatly reduced' the number of patients who progressed from 'requiring oxygen' to 'requiring ventilation, the company said.
It also showed that patients who received SNG001 were at least twice as likely to recover to the point where their everyday activities were not compromised through having been infected by SARS-CoV-2.
'In addition, SNG001 has significantly reduced breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe Covid-19,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'This assessment of SNG001 in Covid-19 patients could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients,' Marsden added.
'Our efforts are now focused on working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential Covid-19 treatment as rapidly as possible.'
The double-blind placebo-controlled trial recruited 101 patients from nine specialist hospital sites in the UK during the period 30 March to 27 May.
The odds of developing severe disease during the treatment period day 1 to day 16 were significantly reduced by 79% for patients receiving SNG001 compared to patients who received placebo. Patients who received SNG001 were more than twice as likely to recover over the course of the treatment period compared to those receiving placebo.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: