StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company SThree booked a 43% drop in first-half profit and scrapped its interim dividend, pinned primarily on the impact of Covid-19 plus investment in the business.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through March fell to £13.0, down from £22.7m on-year. Revenue fell 8% to £602.6m.
The company, which focuses on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, sectors, said the impact on profit had been lessened by cost cutting.
'These results are a story of two very different quarters and how resilient this business is in the most extreme external environment,' chief executive Mark Dorman said.
'Whilst times ahead remain uncertain, we have a strong financial position, a great opportunity, and we are united behind our strategy which will guide us through the second half and beyond.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
