StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron booked a full-year loss as it continued to invest in the development of treatments, including for the eye condition retinitis pigmentosa.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £13.9m, compared to losses of £17.2m on-year, and mostly related to R&D spending.
ReNeuron said it had recorded 'positive and sustained' top-line efficacy data at all time-points from patients in ongoing clinical trial in retinitis pigmentosa.
Regulatory approval had been received in US and UK to expand ongoing an the ongoing Phase 2a study to allow for a subsequent potential single pre-approval clinical study and a shorter route to market.
Further readouts from the expanded study were expected over next 12 months, leading to intention to file application in second half of 2021 to commence a pivotal clinical study.
The company is also developing exosome and induced pluripotent stem-cell technologies, plus a stem-cell therapy candidate for stroke disability.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
