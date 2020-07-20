StockMarketWire.com - Guarantor loans provider Amigo warned on its financial future after swinging to a loss, as provisions for loan impairments jumped amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also said that a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into customer credit worthiness checks could have a number of potential outcomes, including a significant fine and the requirement to perform a back-book remediation exercise.
Amigo said a 'material uncertainty' exists relating to its ability to continue as a going concern, due to Covid-19 and the potential for either a sustained high level of customer complaints redress, or a negative outcome of the FCA investigation.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, Amigo reported a pre-tax loss of £37.9m, compared with a profit of £111m on-year, while revenue rose 8.7% to £294.2m.
The impairment over revenue ratio rose to 38.5% from 23.7%.
Amigo said complaints cost of £126.8m and complaints provision of £117.5m as at 31 March 2020 was driven by an increase in complaints volumes.
The company did not declare a final dividend for the year, taking the total dividend to 3.1p, up from 1.87p on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
